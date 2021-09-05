Chennai's Marina Beach may soon see world-class water sporting arena, floating restaurant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marina Beach, an invigorating landmark of Chennai that draws several visitors from across the country, could soon be a hotspot for water sport activities as the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and Royal Madras Yacht Club will jointly introduce boating and various water sports there.

This was disclosed by Minister for Tourism, Dr M Mathiventhan, while announcing the demand for grants for his department at the State Assembly on Saturday. Interestingly, nearly a decade ago, there was a similar proposal to have a marina that provides berthing facility for yachts and also offers services like fuel, water, electricity and sewage pump-outs for boats. It was to be modelled after the Kochi International Marina that started operations in 2010.

At that time, the initial proposal was to have the marina for 234 yachts, besides a slipway, a boatshed, a boatlift, a base for the Tamil Nadu coastal police, berthing area for water taxis, and a club house. However, the project could not materialise then.

Meanwhile, Chennaites have more to celebrate as a floating restaurant, too, is being proposed at the Muttukadu Boat House, located about 35 km from the city on the East Coast Road. Currently, the boat house, set up by the TTDC, is offering various boating and water sports activities. The floating restaurant is expected to increase footfall to the tourist spot.

Similarly, Mudhaliarkuppam Boat House would also be developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Following the keenness among tourists to visit the islet in Odiyur lake, various infrastructure, including a cafeteria will be developed and beach play activities would be introduced there.

Moreover, in a bid to boost adventure sports, the TTDC will also develop , zip lining, bungee slingshot, rock climbing, nature walks, and camping sites at Yelagiri, located about 200 km from the capital city.