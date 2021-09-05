Fruit seller at Chennai's Koyambedu arrested by Jammu & Kashmir police 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police personnel from Jammu & Kashmir have arrested an apple trader at Koyambedu fruit market for allegedly cheating two suppliers of Rs 1.63 crore. According to police, M Dinakaran (38) from Virugambakkam bought apples worth Rs 1.18 crore from suppliers in J&K, and paid only Rs 45 lakh in 2018.

"As he did not pay the remaining amount even after three years, the victims recently lodged a complaint at the local police station in Shopian district of J&K," an official said.

Shopian police reached Chennai on Wednesday night and secured the suspect with the help of local police in the wee hours of Saturday. He was taken to Maduravoyal police station for inquiry, and would be produced before a magistrate here.