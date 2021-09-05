STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two cafes under 'Loocafe' project to debut in Chennai by September-end

After delay of over a year, two cafes of the much-hyped ‘Loocafé’ project are all set to open in Chennai by this month end.

Published: 05th September 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Loocafe in Hyderabad

Loocafe in Hyderabad (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After delay of over a year, two cafes of the much-hyped 'Loocafé' project are all set to open in Chennai by this month end. The 'luxury' toilets adjoining the snack cafes, will be air conditioned and can be used free of charge by city residents.

The project was revived in March last year after the Corporation issued work orders. Hyderabad-based firm Ixora Corporate Service will take up the cost of installation and maintenance of these toilets under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

"We have planned units in T Nagar near Panagal park, near Besant Nagar beach, in Velachery near the mall, between Central station and Ripon building and on Old Mahabalipuram Road. Each unit will cost around Rs 14 lakh," said Chakkaravarthi, senior team member of Ixora. The firm had earlier installed such cafes in Telangana.

The Loocafes will have child-friendly toilets, free WiFi, CCTV surveillance, hand driers, vertical gardens and central air freshener dispensing machines. The toilets will also be accessible to elderly and persons with disabilities. The units will sell packed food and beverages, and will also have advertising spaces.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loocafe project Chennai cafe Chennai luxury toilets
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp