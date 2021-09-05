Two cafes under 'Loocafe' project to debut in Chennai by September-end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After delay of over a year, two cafes of the much-hyped 'Loocafé' project are all set to open in Chennai by this month end. The 'luxury' toilets adjoining the snack cafes, will be air conditioned and can be used free of charge by city residents.

The project was revived in March last year after the Corporation issued work orders. Hyderabad-based firm Ixora Corporate Service will take up the cost of installation and maintenance of these toilets under a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

"We have planned units in T Nagar near Panagal park, near Besant Nagar beach, in Velachery near the mall, between Central station and Ripon building and on Old Mahabalipuram Road. Each unit will cost around Rs 14 lakh," said Chakkaravarthi, senior team member of Ixora. The firm had earlier installed such cafes in Telangana.

The Loocafes will have child-friendly toilets, free WiFi, CCTV surveillance, hand driers, vertical gardens and central air freshener dispensing machines. The toilets will also be accessible to elderly and persons with disabilities. The units will sell packed food and beverages, and will also have advertising spaces.