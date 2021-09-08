Four tonnes of red sander logs seized, three men held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Gummidipoondi police seized around four tonnes of red sander logs and secured three men at Pudhupettai near Gummidipoondi on Tuesday. The logs were later handed over to the Forest Department. Sources said based on a tip-off about hoarding of large quantities of red sanders at Pudhupettai, surveillance was intensified at several areas, including SIPCOT and Sirupuzhalpettai.

The officials zeroed in on a scrap shop at Pudhupettai after closely monitoring its operations, found one Imran (22) manning an area, where a large number of logs were concealed under piles of scrap. Police arrested him and seized around four tonnes of logs. During investigation, police found out Ravindran (34) of Gummidipoondi and Viswanth (26) of Haryana brought the logs. They too were arrested. A probe is on.