Singara Chennai 2.0: Battery-operated waste collection vehicles flagged off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 1,684 battery operated waste collection three-wheelers and 15 compactors worth Rs 36.5 crore to help in the mass cleaning drive in the city as part of its march towards ‘Singara Chennai 2.0.’

The new solid waste management equipment will be available for use in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Anna Nagar zones of the city corporation. As part of the event at Ripon Buildings, 195 persons were also given work orders as sanitary workers, road workers, park overseer, malaria workers etc.