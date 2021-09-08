University of Madras to get infectious disease research hub?

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: If all goes as planned, the University of Madras will soon have a state-of-the-art Centre for Anti-Infective Research (CAIR) with a multidisciplinary approach to carry out dedicated research on infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

The university has given a proposal to the State government seeking funds to set up the centre, and the project is actively being considered by the Higher Education department. Officials from the department said the project is interesting as it would focus on improving research and development in universities across the State.

“We sent a proposal to the State government as it (CAIR) will benefit society. If the government sanctions funds for it, we will start work on the project,” said the university’s vice-chancellor S Gowri, adding that since the pandemic broke out, the university realised the need for a dedicated centre to study infectious diseases.

Sources said the university has sought `20 crore initially to set up the centre as high-end equipment is needed for research on infectious and deadly pathogens. The centre is proposed to come up in the university’s School of Basic Medical Sciences. Officials from the university said they have the expertise to operate such a centre.

University of Madras registrar N Mathivanan said the School of Basic Medical Sciences has departments that have been researching newer diarrhoeal and respiratory pathogens, and fungal and viral infections.