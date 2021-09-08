STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

University of Madras to get infectious disease research hub?

The university has given a proposal to the State government seeking funds to set up the centre, and the project is actively being considered by the Higher Education department.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

University of Madras. (File Photo)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If all goes as planned, the University of Madras will soon have a state-of-the-art Centre for Anti-Infective Research (CAIR) with a multidisciplinary approach to carry out dedicated research on infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

The university has given a proposal to the State government seeking funds to set up the centre, and the project is actively being considered by the Higher Education department. Officials from the department said the project is interesting as it would focus on improving research and development in universities across the State.

“We sent a proposal to the State government as it (CAIR) will benefit society. If the government sanctions funds for it, we will start work on the project,” said the university’s vice-chancellor S Gowri, adding that since the pandemic broke out, the university realised the need for a dedicated centre to study infectious diseases.

Sources said the university has sought `20 crore initially to set up the centre as high-end equipment is needed for research on infectious and deadly pathogens. The centre is proposed to come up in the university’s School of Basic Medical Sciences. Officials from the university said they have the expertise to operate such a centre.

University of Madras registrar N Mathivanan said the School of Basic Medical Sciences has departments that have been researching newer diarrhoeal and respiratory pathogens, and fungal and viral infections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Madras
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp