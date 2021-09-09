On the ramp to a glam world

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tuesday, September 7, may have been just another work day for most of us folks. But, not for the 20 aspirants graduating from Iris Glam, a premier performing arts school in the city.

The event was held at Savera Hotel. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tuesday, September 7, may have been just another work day for most of us folks. But, not for the 20 aspirants graduating from Iris Glam, a premier performing arts school in the city. In a day marked by dance performances, ramp debuts and collective exuberance, the graduates were bestowed with awards and accolades. 

“Iris Glam is the first institute in south India, where we are giving a comprehensive course that covers everything from ramp walk technique, personal branding, dance, styling, photography (for different types of modelling) and self make-up. We have wellness experts talking to them about diets and fitness experts giving them tips, cosmetologists to cover skincare. We also have movie veterans training them on how to give auditions,” details Latha Krishna, CEO of Iris Glam. 

This institute promises to offer a launchpad for entertainment industry aspirants, be it in the world of cinema or television or stage management. Mentioning a few alumni who have made it into the industry over the years, Latha names Priyadarshini Rajkumar who plays Missiamma, Thushara and Munaf Rahman who have a Face of Chennai title each to their credit. The students of the ninth batch of this eight-week training course are already getting one audition after the other, for roles in movies, and programmes in Sun TV and Colours TV,  reports Latha. 

Cheering on the success of the graduates were many consultants and trainers who had played a huge role in their grooming. Be it Nandita Pandey who had handled personal branding, Amalraj who had provided photography classes, or models Viswanath and Suja Surya Nila who helped with choreography and ramp aesthetics. While the project has the support of many industry experts, it’s powered by Naturals, and Latha is immensely grateful for CK Kumaravel’s ardent presence through the years. 

While the pandemic had gotten in the way of live classes, the institute had still kept up its flow of online lessons without a hitch. It’s preparing for the start of the tenth batch and lessons will begin in a week or two, says Latha. 

For details, visit Facebook page: IrisGlam
 

