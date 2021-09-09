STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN govt pulled up over encroachment

The Madras High Court came down heavily on the State government for not removing encroachment along the Chitlapakkam Lake, despite court orders. 

Published: 09th September 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court came down heavily on the State government for not removing encroachment along the Chitlapakkam Lake, despite court orders. 

When the case came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu, government pleader Muthukumar informed the court that 403 encroachment identified in the area were not removed as several of them have obtained a stay from the court.

However, the bench in its order refused to accept the plea. “It looks like an age-old ploy of blaming the court for action not being taken. It is the stay, which at times is engineered by the State by its inaction or improper action, that is cited before the court once again to thwart the endeavour to protect waterbodies or forests,” the bench said. 

Further, the court directed the chief secretary to ensure that a status report is filed convincing the court that steps are being taken to protect waterbodies, forests, and whatever is left of the coastal regions and nature so that future generations find the state habitable. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Chitlapakkam Lake
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp