TN govt pulled up over encroachment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court came down heavily on the State government for not removing encroachment along the Chitlapakkam Lake, despite court orders.

When the case came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu, government pleader Muthukumar informed the court that 403 encroachment identified in the area were not removed as several of them have obtained a stay from the court.

However, the bench in its order refused to accept the plea. “It looks like an age-old ploy of blaming the court for action not being taken. It is the stay, which at times is engineered by the State by its inaction or improper action, that is cited before the court once again to thwart the endeavour to protect waterbodies or forests,” the bench said.

Further, the court directed the chief secretary to ensure that a status report is filed convincing the court that steps are being taken to protect waterbodies, forests, and whatever is left of the coastal regions and nature so that future generations find the state habitable.

