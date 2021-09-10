TN govt urges people to take part in mega Covid vaccine camp on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department, in a press release, said it has set up 40,000 booths to hold a mega vaccination camps on Sunday. The camp is aimed at vaccinating 20 lakh people above 18 years in the State.

The booths have been set up in all primary health centres, government hospitals, Integrated Child Development scheme centres, noon meal centres and schools across the State. Health Minister Ma Subramanian has appealed to people to make use of the camp.

The booths will function from 7 am to 7 pm. Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) kits will be kept ready in all booths. Persons with fever, cough and other Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed. The beneficiaries can bring any ID proof recognised by the Government of India and can only be accompanied by one caretaker.

The State is expecting 1,28,950 doses of Covaxin and 10,56,000 doses of Covishield from the Centre on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation is expected to set up 1,600 special vaccination camps across all zones to enable those above the age of 18 to get vaccinated. Residents may obtain details of the location from https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/mega_vac_det.jsp

TN COVID WATCH