Two taxiways commissioned to boost flight operations at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase operational capacity and enhance ease of operations, the Chennai Airport commissioned two new taxiways — Romeo and November. While the Romeo taxiway runs parallel to primary runway, November taxiway runs parallel to the secondary runway. The two taxiways will now help clear the runway faster after aircraft landing.

They will be used for planes that land at the Guindy and Pallavaram ends of the runway, thereby reducing the distance between flights that glide down for landing and take off. This would allow the airport to handle more flights.

The parallel taxiway will also help planes parked in bays between the main runway and the second runway reach the terminals without hampering aircraft on the main runway. The aircraft cross the main runway to reach the terminal buildings to board or disembark passengers.

Under the project, taxiway of 1970 metre length and 25 metre width was constructed, which has 9.50 metre wide flexible shoulders. Air India aircraft AI346 (B787-8) from Delhi was the first to use the taxiways and was accorded a customary water canon salute.