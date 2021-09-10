STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two taxiways commissioned to boost flight operations at Chennai airport

In a bid to increase operational capacity and enhance ease of operations, the Chennai Airport commissioned two new taxiways — Romeo and November.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport

Chennai Airport's image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase operational capacity and enhance ease of operations, the Chennai Airport commissioned two new taxiways — Romeo and November. While the Romeo taxiway runs parallel to primary runway, November taxiway runs parallel to the secondary runway. The two taxiways will now help clear the runway faster after aircraft landing.

They will be used for planes that land at the Guindy and Pallavaram ends of the runway, thereby reducing the distance between flights that glide down for landing and take off. This would allow the airport to handle more flights.  

The parallel taxiway will also help planes parked in bays between the main runway and the second runway reach the terminals without hampering aircraft on the main runway. The aircraft cross the main runway to reach the terminal buildings to board or disembark passengers.

 Under the project, taxiway of 1970 metre length and 25 metre width was constructed, which has 9.50 metre wide flexible shoulders. Air India aircraft AI346 (B787-8) from Delhi was the first to use the taxiways and was accorded a customary water canon salute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Airport
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp