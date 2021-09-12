Attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.33 crore foiled at Chennai airport
Chennai Air Customs arrested two persons and foiled their alleged attempt to smuggle 3.125 kg of gold worth Rs 1.33 crore at Chennai Airport.
Published: 12th September 2021 06:28 AM | Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:28 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs arrested two persons and foiled their alleged attempt to smuggle 3.125 kg of gold worth Rs 1.33 crore at Chennai Airport.
The duo, aged around 34-35 years, were intercepted at the exit gate based on specific intelligence inputs received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence after they arrived from Dubai.
On examination of their checked-in baggage, eleven gold wires, concealed behind metal fabricated lining inside the baggage, were recovered. These wires were silver-coated to evade detection by Customs. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, according to a release.