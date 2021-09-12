Attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.33 crore foiled at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs arrested two persons and foiled their alleged attempt to smuggle 3.125 kg of gold worth Rs 1.33 crore at Chennai Airport.

The duo, aged around 34-35 years, were intercepted at the exit gate based on specific intelligence inputs received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence after they arrived from Dubai.

On examination of their checked-in baggage, eleven gold wires, concealed behind metal fabricated lining inside the baggage, were recovered. These wires were silver-coated to evade detection by Customs. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, according to a release.