Fire in solar panel manufacturing unit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out at a solar panel assembling unit in Vanagaram early on Saturday. The police said the unit, located on Mustafa Street for the past 14 years, assembles parts for e-bikes, too. At 2 am on Saturday, a security guard noticed smoke emanating and informed fire and rescue officials. Though two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire managed to spread to about 2,000 sq feet area. A fire officer said they suspect power voltage might have caused the fire.