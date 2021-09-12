Trio burgles house in Royapettah, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trio was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth `1 lakh and 13 sovereigns of gold. The suspects were identified as Nadeem Batsha (19), Hussain Ali (25), and Samiyullah (25). According to police, Mohammed Saleem (29), from Royapettah, and his wife had gone out on Friday evening.

When the couple returned at 9 pm, they heard voices from inside the house, said the police. On information, the Ice House police officials reached the spot but the miscreants had fled by then. The trio was nabbed with the help of CCTV footage.