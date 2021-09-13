STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Railways upgrades Singaperumal Koil station into automobile hub

Chennai Division of the Railways upgraded the Singaperumal Koil Railway Station into an automobile hub for the city.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai Division of the Railways upgraded the Singaperumal Koil Railway Station into an automobile hub for the city.

After Walajabad and Melpakkam goods sheds, Singaperumal Koil has emerged as the third hub for automobile loading in Chennai Division. This new automobile hub has been developed in quick time by the division’s Business Development Unit, said a statement from the Railways. 

The new auto hub will supplement loading requirements of automobile majors such as Hyundai, Nissan, etc. Recently, the Railways started automobile loading from Singaperumal Koil to Nepal. This new traffic generated a revenue of Rs 18.27 lakh.

From this new loading point, the first export consignment of 125 cars of Renault-Nissan in 25 NMG (New Modified Goods) coaches was sent to Ramgarhwa in Bihar, which is closer to Nepal border. The consignment was transported for a distance of 2,244 km, added the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singaperumal Koil Railway Station
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp