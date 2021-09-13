Railways upgrades Singaperumal Koil station into automobile hub

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of the Railways upgraded the Singaperumal Koil Railway Station into an automobile hub for the city.

After Walajabad and Melpakkam goods sheds, Singaperumal Koil has emerged as the third hub for automobile loading in Chennai Division. This new automobile hub has been developed in quick time by the division’s Business Development Unit, said a statement from the Railways.

The new auto hub will supplement loading requirements of automobile majors such as Hyundai, Nissan, etc. Recently, the Railways started automobile loading from Singaperumal Koil to Nepal. This new traffic generated a revenue of Rs 18.27 lakh.

From this new loading point, the first export consignment of 125 cars of Renault-Nissan in 25 NMG (New Modified Goods) coaches was sent to Ramgarhwa in Bihar, which is closer to Nepal border. The consignment was transported for a distance of 2,244 km, added the statement.