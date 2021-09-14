STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Change in Chennai suburban train operations

Instead, one passenger special will be operated in the route, leaving Tirumalpur at 12 pm, said a statement. 

Government employees have been allowed to travel in suburban trains in Chennai

A suburban train (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway has made changes in train operation in Beach-Chengalpattu section, to facilitate maintenance between Kattangulattur and Guduvancheri stations. Beach - Chengalpattu special leaving Beach at 10.10 am, 10.56 am and 11.50 am are partially cancelled between Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu on September 15, 17, 20, 22, 24 and 27. Similarly, Chengalpattu-Beach special leaving at 11.30 am, 12.20 pm and 1 pm will run from Guduvancheri on the same dates. Similarly, on those days, the Tirumalpur-Beach special leaving at 10.40 am has been cancelled. Instead, one passenger special will be operated in the route, leaving Tirumalpur at 12 pm, said a statement. 

