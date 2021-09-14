Change in Chennai suburban train operations

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway has made changes in train operation in Beach-Chengalpattu section, to facilitate maintenance between Kattangulattur and Guduvancheri stations. Beach - Chengalpattu special leaving Beach at 10.10 am, 10.56 am and 11.50 am are partially cancelled between Guduvancheri and Chengalpattu on September 15, 17, 20, 22, 24 and 27. Similarly, Chengalpattu-Beach special leaving at 11.30 am, 12.20 pm and 1 pm will run from Guduvancheri on the same dates. Similarly, on those days, the Tirumalpur-Beach special leaving at 10.40 am has been cancelled. Instead, one passenger special will be operated in the route, leaving Tirumalpur at 12 pm, said a statement.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
Local SP leader shot at by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh
Nepal issues alert against possible spread of Nipah virus from India
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report
Suvendu Adhikari writes to Bengal speaker, seeks disqualification of two MLAs
Supreme Court dissolves unconsummated two-decade-old marriage, calls it 'crash landing'