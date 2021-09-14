STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tune into this audio-only LitFest

The conversation this year will also focus on the oral history of Tamil speaking trans women community from India and the diaspora.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Queer Chennai Chronicles announces the fourth annual Chennai Queer LitFest between September 18 and 24. This year’s ianugural and keynote speech will be delivered by member of the Tamil Nadu State Development Policy Council, Padma Shri and Kalaimamani recipient Narthaki Nataraj. 

The conversation this year will also focus on the oral history of Tamil speaking trans women community from India and the diaspora. The session will be led by writer and vlogger Thanuja Singam with author, theatre artist A Revathi and Suryani Mahmood from Malaysia who currently resides in Germany. The focus will also be on storytelling. Theatre artist, Living Smile Vidya will be in conversation with actor-writer Shoba Shakthi related to queerness in his writings and in Tamil literature in general. A discussion with author Sindhu Rajasekaran and independent filmmaker Divya Barathi will focus on gender and sexuality in their medium of storytelling.

The premiere year of the Queer LitFest in 2018 had a session on media representation and this is an ongoing discussion as media plays an important role in highlighting our issues and lives. This year there will be a discussion on best practices in media reporting. Ragamalika Karthikeyan, editor, Special Projects & Experiments at The News Minute and Ranjitha Gunasekaran, assistant resident editor, Tamil Nadu at The New Indian Express will lead the discussion.There will also be an interaction about creating spaces and how it has impacted the community during these times. A discussion on queer terminologies and fan fiction are in the pipeline.

This year’s theme is Ongi Olikkum Kuralgal. The LitFest will be held online and will be an audio-only affair. The focus is to be solely on queer voices. The voices that refuse to back down and be unheard. The fourth annual Chennai Queer LitFest 2021 Live will be held on Twitter #TamilSpaces. The session timings, the complete speaker details, and more information related to the festival will be released in the days leading the to the Queer LitFest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp