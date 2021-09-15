STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tender floated for Covid victims’ memorial park in Chennai

“The saplings will be provided and maintained by the Corporation. We will float tenders on Tuesday and work is expected to start in a month’s time,” a corporation official said.

Published: 15th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

covid, coronavirus, covid testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to float tender for a park with Covid-19 memorial components Tuesday. The park, to be located at a prime space adjacent to the Mint flyover would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Apart from having a space, where relatives of those who lost their loved ones to Covid-19 can plant saplings in their memory, the park will also have a pathway, an exclusive zone for elderly citizens, a yoga zone and an open gym for senior citizens. Children will also get a dedicated play area that will have tensile structures for visitors to rest. 

“The saplings will be provided and maintained by the Corporation. We will float tenders on Tuesday and work is expected to start in a month’s time,” a corporation official said. The space owned by the corporation was earlier used to dump garbage. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Sneha Divakaran inspected the site in July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID 19
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp