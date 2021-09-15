Tender floated for Covid victims’ memorial park in Chennai

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to float tender for a park with Covid-19 memorial components Tuesday. The park, to be located at a prime space adjacent to the Mint flyover would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Apart from having a space, where relatives of those who lost their loved ones to Covid-19 can plant saplings in their memory, the park will also have a pathway, an exclusive zone for elderly citizens, a yoga zone and an open gym for senior citizens. Children will also get a dedicated play area that will have tensile structures for visitors to rest.

“The saplings will be provided and maintained by the Corporation. We will float tenders on Tuesday and work is expected to start in a month’s time,” a corporation official said. The space owned by the corporation was earlier used to dump garbage. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Sneha Divakaran inspected the site in July.