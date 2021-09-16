STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finally, Koyambedu flyover ready for public use by end of September

Construction of the new flyover at Kaliamman Koil Junction in Koyambedu has been completed and is expected to be inaugurated by end of September.

Published: 16th September 2021 05:27 AM

A view of the Koyambedu Flyover | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Construction of the new flyover at Kaliamman Koil Junction in Koyambedu has been completed and is expected to be inaugurated by end of September. The 1.3-km bi-directional bridge with two lanes on each side has been built at a cost of `93.5 crore. “Works for building approach ramps is also done and lights are being installed,” said a senior official from State Highways.

Once the bridge is thrown open, motorists heading towards Vadapalani from Thirumangalam, Padi and Arumbakkam can skip the highly congested Kaliamman Koil Junction and CMBT signal. Similarly, vehicles coming from Padi and Thirumangalam have to take ‘U’ turn beneath the bridge to enter Kaliamman Koil Road to reach Koyambedu market and Virugambakkam.

Motorists coming from Kaliamman Koil Road have to take ‘U’ turn under the bridge to reach Vadapalani and Guindy. The Inner Ring Road also known as Jawaharlal Nehru Road handled over 1.2 to 1.5 lakh vehicles a day till March 2019 and traffic snarls Vadapalani and Koyambedu junctions was a regular sight during peak hours.

To get rid of the traffic jams, the flyover at Koyambedu was proposed in 2015, for which civil works commenced in August 2017 and was to be completed by mid 2018. The work was mainly delayed owing to high volume of vehicles and Covid-19 lockdown, said official sources. 

A senior traffic police officer said, “As of now, vehicles coming from Virugambakkam have not been given a right turn for entering into Vadapalani . After studying vehicle volume, traffic changes will be introduced under the bridge.”

