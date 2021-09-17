CMDA takes e-route to boost transparency

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure transparency and eliminate manual intervention, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has allowed applicants to interact with officials through video conference, dedicated landline or WhatsApp numbers, to clarify doubts and verify documents.

This comes after applicants highlighted practical difficulties and sought interaction through video conference to clarify doubts, verify documents and obtain information for processing applications. “It has been decided for the time being to allow meeting with officials,” said a CMDA release, while highlighting that the CMDA is committed to providing online services for building plan permission, layout approval, reclassification approval, completion certificates for buildings, etc.

Builders Association of India State secretary S Rama Prabhu said a request was put forth to CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra after manual interaction was not allowed. “Since there may be some queries pertaining to applications, we had sought this interaction,” said Rama Prabhu. It is learnt that Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India had also submitted a representation to member secretary.

CMDA said a dedicated landline number — 044 28410191 and two WhatsApp numbers — 9150064456, 9160064457 — are being provided.

Besides, a dedicated email account (onlinequeries.cmda@gmail.com) has been created to contact officials and schedule video meetings. “It is hereby requested that all applicants use this service to contact CMDA for official purposes, the release stated.