Madras HC adjourns hearing on 7.5% quota for govt students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on petitions challenging the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in the State in admissions to undergraduate medical courses next month.

Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram, who represented the State government, sought two weeks time to respond to the matter as he had to go through the voluminous reports of commissions headed by justices Kalaiarasan and Murugesan, and the recent report on impact of NEET submitted by justice AK Rajan commission.

He noted that the reservation for government school students has already been implemented and about 300 students were admitted under the quota last year. The AG added that NEET has lead to a lot of pressure on the students.

Heeding to his request, the bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice PD Audikesavalu adjourned the hearing for October 21. Students of private colleges had filed petitions challenging the validity of the quota’s provisions, while aided schools still hope that the reservation gets extended to them as well.