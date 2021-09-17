STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, govt panels to issue Covid-19 death certificates  

The committee shall also look into the grievances of the kins of the deceased and propose remedial measures, including the issuance of amended official document for covid deaths,

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that district level committees with representatives of Revenue and Health departments and experts would be set up for issuing covid death certificates after duly verifying the cause of death.

Appearing for the State, government pleader P Muthukumar informed the court that district collectors were instructed to constitute such committees consisting of an Additional Collector, a Chief Medical Officer of Health, a Dean or Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, and a subject expert for issuing the certificates.

The committee shall also look into the grievances of the kins of the deceased and propose remedial measures, including the issuance of amended official document for covid deaths, after verifying facts in accordance with the guidelines, the government informed.

The applications for issuance of official death certificates should be disposed of, and the grievances be solved, within a month of receiving them, it said, and added that the Centre had issued guidelines regarding the matter.

