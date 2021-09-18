STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Red-letter day: Chennai receives 1,000 million litres of water

Metro Water mulls upping supply but officials worry about wastage, pipe leaks

Published: 18th September 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

PIC: Shiba Prasad sahu

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time since the formation of Chennai Metro Water Board in 1978, the water supply has touched 1,000 Million Litres per Day (MLD) on Friday. Copious inflow into the reservoirs due to good rainfall and the release of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh are the major reasons for this, say officials.

On Friday, the five reservoirs (Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills, Cholavaram, and Thervoy Kandigai) together had a water storage level of 9.5 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). The reservoirs received good inflow during cyclone Nivar last year, and intermittent rains following that, till August. Notably, the combined water level of these reservoirs, last year was only 3.9 TMC.

The Metro Water Board has been gradually increasing the supply from 800 MLD for the past six months. On a trial run basis, the board is also supplying water to added areas along the Old Mahabalipuram Road, including Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, and Karapakkam.

“We are checking the pipelines that we recently laid in the added areas. It is going good so far. This means, the added areas will continue to get water supply. The amount of water will soon be increased,” says a senior metro water official.

Due to adequate water reserve, water procurement from desalination plants has also decreased. According to official records, currently 80.18 MLD is being procured from Nemmeli plant and 78.45 MLD from Munjur plant. This is against the usual procurement of 170-189 MLD. Apart from the reservoirs and desalination plants, nearly 2 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of Krishna water was released and the number is expected to touch 3 TMC in a couple more months.

The Kandaleru reservoir in Nellore district in AP, which augments the drinking water supply to Chennai, had attained a record storage of 52.94 tmcft for the first time (in April 2020) since the launch of the Telugu Ganga canal system in 1996. That is why, Chennai will receive its full quota of water from the neighbouring State.

Metro Water has plans to further increase the supply according to the demand, but officials say they have two concerns. “There are several leaks in underground pipes. We are slowly mending them. If more water is released, the pipes may not have the capacity and a lot of water may go waste,” says an official.

Another concern is negligence on the part of the public. “If we give water all through the day, public may start wasting it. We will first focus on providing water to added areas and then increase supply in the city,” he adds.

Current water supply to city 1,000 MLD

Total requirement 1,200 MLD

Supply in March 810 MLD

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Water
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp