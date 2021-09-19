STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Amid pandemic, dengue cases on rise in Chennai

State records 2,617 so far this year, compared to 2,410 last year; Health dept starts fogging public spaces

Published: 19th September 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even before the onset of monsoon, doctors in Chennai, already burdened with the pandemic situation, are now having to deal with the rising dengue cases, too. According to a data from the Directorate of Public Health, as many as 231 cases were reported in the State in the month of August. Additionally, 201 cases have been recorded in September, as of Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the State has gone up to 2,617. This is higher than the total number of cases (2,410) reported last year, according to a Union Health Ministry data.

A senior doctor at the Government Institute of Child Health, Egmore, said around 10 children, diagnosed with dengue, have been admitted at the hospital currently, among whom, one is said to be very sick. “Last month, we got just a case or two. But this month, so far we have received 10 to 12 cases,” said the doctor. Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, too, has one dengue patient and four suspected cases of dengue on admission, said a doctor. “The patients are admitted in the fever ward as of now, and we have received no instructions yet on setting up a separate ward for dengue cases,” the doctor added.

Doctors at the Government Kilpauk Hospital, too, confirmed of one patient with dengue. Dr Paranthaman, Head of Medicine Department at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, there were more cases coming to the out-patient unit about a fortnight back, though not many of them got admitted. “As of now, we have one case in admission. There are other suspected cases, but they haven’t been confirmed yet,” said Dr R Shanthimalar, dean of the hospital.

Experts opined people should be cautious as to not let mosquitoes breed in their surroundings. “People should remove scrap such as unused tyres, coconut shells, and other waste materials from their compound, and not let mosquitoes breed in stagnated water,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health.

Meanwhile, officials from the health department said they are taking all measures to contain dengue, including fogging public spaces. The State Public Health Laboratory at the DMS campus will test mosquitoes from different areas to see if they are carrying the dengue virus, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai dengue
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp