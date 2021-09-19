Amid pandemic, dengue cases on rise in Chennai

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even before the onset of monsoon, doctors in Chennai, already burdened with the pandemic situation, are now having to deal with the rising dengue cases, too. According to a data from the Directorate of Public Health, as many as 231 cases were reported in the State in the month of August. Additionally, 201 cases have been recorded in September, as of Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the State has gone up to 2,617. This is higher than the total number of cases (2,410) reported last year, according to a Union Health Ministry data.

A senior doctor at the Government Institute of Child Health, Egmore, said around 10 children, diagnosed with dengue, have been admitted at the hospital currently, among whom, one is said to be very sick. “Last month, we got just a case or two. But this month, so far we have received 10 to 12 cases,” said the doctor. Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, too, has one dengue patient and four suspected cases of dengue on admission, said a doctor. “The patients are admitted in the fever ward as of now, and we have received no instructions yet on setting up a separate ward for dengue cases,” the doctor added.

Doctors at the Government Kilpauk Hospital, too, confirmed of one patient with dengue. Dr Paranthaman, Head of Medicine Department at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, there were more cases coming to the out-patient unit about a fortnight back, though not many of them got admitted. “As of now, we have one case in admission. There are other suspected cases, but they haven’t been confirmed yet,” said Dr R Shanthimalar, dean of the hospital.

Experts opined people should be cautious as to not let mosquitoes breed in their surroundings. “People should remove scrap such as unused tyres, coconut shells, and other waste materials from their compound, and not let mosquitoes breed in stagnated water,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, former Director of Public Health.

Meanwhile, officials from the health department said they are taking all measures to contain dengue, including fogging public spaces. The State Public Health Laboratory at the DMS campus will test mosquitoes from different areas to see if they are carrying the dengue virus, they added.