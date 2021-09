By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The corporation will conduct its second mega vaccination drive on Sunday with 1,600 camps across the city. Officials said the camps would be held once in a week from now on, which will offer both doses of Covishield and only second dose for Covaxin.

People can contact 044 25384520 or 46123200 to know the locations of these camps or visit https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/mega_vac_det.jsp.