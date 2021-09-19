Steeping into the queer life of Bakthi era

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After three successful editions of its annual literature festival, Queer Chennai Chronicles, a collective that aims to identify, collect and promote LGBTQIA+ literature flagged the fourth edition of Queer LitFest on Saturday.

Themed Ongi Olikkum Kuralgal, the first day of the week-long audio-only LitFest was presided by member of the Tamil Nadu State Development Policy Council and Padma Shri recipient Narthaki Nataraj.

In her inaugural and keynote speech, titled Kadavulin Kadhaligal, the award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer walked the listeners through her arduous journey, lacing it with instances of how dance and literature, especially Bakthi literature and poetry, enabled her to realise the essence of her being.

“As I delved deep into literature and read more works — of Ramalinga Adigalar, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Manickavasagar, Subramaniya Bharathi, Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, the works of Andal — it gave me a sense of belonging. Oru aan sattai kulla, pen udalum, unarvum porthikondu, ezhudhiya unarvu,” said Narthaki, in a rather pensive tone.

“In a sense, in the Bakthi illakiyam, the Nayaki Bhavam becomes the voice of the voiceless. Besides, this literature has all the philosophies that are relevant to today’s world — from self-respect to social justice... Paal pudhumaiyinar (queer persons) athanai perume, kadavulin kadhaligal,” she shared, in the 90-minute long discussion hosted by journalist Panimalar Panneerselvam.

The trailblazer also emphasised the need for more quality queer literature in Tamil.

“There are definitely good works. However, we need more in our language — ones that will be talked about and discussed widely. Quality literature from other languages should also be brought and perhaps translated into Tamil,” she said, adding that literature should also be brought to the fore by tapping on other art forms.

“Literature is a connection between an artist and the audience and is an expression of thoughts. So it is not necessarily specific to words. So, I urge everyone to stage plays, dance, sing…people who are writing should focus on bringing out more quality queer texts with deeper meanings. When literature grows, humanity will thrive,” she said.

Addressing the challenges and issues faced by those from the LBGTQIA+ community, she assured that a well-rounded policy for the welfare of those from the queer community will soon be rolled out under the leadership of chief minister MK Stalin.

“Amid all the problems that those from the community face, we have been able to keep our heads high and stride forward. The reason for this is self-love. I urge you all to continue loving. Because tomorrow is uncertain and I believe in only living and loving in the present. I will always love,” she added.

All events of the Queer LitFest 2021 Live will be held on Twitter #TamilSpaces. For details, visit: www.queerchennaichronicles.com or Instagram: @qcchronicles