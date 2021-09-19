Woman kills five-year-old cousin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her five-year-old cousin by physical torture. The deceased, Abel, was the youngest among four children of Thiyagarajan (35) and Susi (30), the police said. “When they were out for work, they used to leave the children at Susi’s sister’s house, with her niece Mary (20),” a police officer said.

On Friday, Mary took Abel to Chromepet GH and informed doctors he had fallen unconscious. Doctors found he was brought dead and with injuries on his body. It was reported to the police and a case was registered for unnatural death. The autopsy report confirmed that the boy died of a head injury. The police found that Mary had physically tortured Abel, and had banged his head against the wall. Mary allegedly told the police that she was unable to manage the child as he kept disturbing her.