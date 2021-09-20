Chennai: Four steal back car seized by police, arrested later

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur police arrested a man, his son and two others on Saturday for driving away a car from Gummidipoondi police station.

The car was seized for causing an accident on September 14.

According to the police, Sudhakar (37) from Kayalarmedu village suffered grievous injuries after his two-wheeler was hit by the car on Tuesday.

The car driver fled the scene after the incident and the vehicle was seized.

“On Thursday morning, when the police tried to click a picture of the car for investigation, they found that the vehicle which had been parked at the station missing. While trying to check owner’s details, the cops found the registration number to be fake,” said a police officer.

The red-faced cops swung into action and a thorough investigation led to the arrest of Dhananchezhiyan (42), his son Krishna (24), Sadam Hussain (23) and Nasarayya (23).

Inquiries revealed that the car belonged to a woman from Maduravoyal from whom the father-son duo bought it on lease with a promise to pay the EMI every month.

“They did not pay the EMI and changed the registration number to escape the car financiers. With help of engine and chassis numbers we traced the woman, who said she had lodged a complaint at a different police station,” said the police officer.

The police found out that by employing a similar modus operandi the four men bought several cars and changed number plates and prepared fake documents.

After a while, they sell the car in sites like OLX.

Police said that they were able to evade arrest as they purchased vehicles from other districts.

"After one of the cars met with an accident recently, the duo sent their drivers Sadam Hussain and Nasarayya, to take it from the police station hoping that they cannot be traced since the registration number was fake,” said the police officer.

The duo used a duplicate key to drive out the police station on Wednesday evening and the police personnel thought they had come to the station for some work and drove off in their car.

