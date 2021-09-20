Kidnapped from Chennai, toddler rescued in Nagpur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by two migrant labourers in the city was rescued at Nagpur railway station. The suspects were arrested.

The police said Mitheelesh (26) and his wife Meeradevi (25) from Bihar were working in a company at the SIDCO Industrial Estate.

They were staying in a rented house in Pattaravakkam with their two sons, aged five and three.

“On Saturday, the couple returned home from work and found their youngest son missing. The couple used to lock the children inside the house and a neighbour, who had an alternative key used to feed and take care of them,” said the police.

Mitheelesh lodged a complaint with Ambattur Estate police station.

Three special teams were formed to trace the boy. During inquiry, it came to light that the boy was last seen with G Shivkumar Noriya (22) and R Monu Karpidass (25), from Madhya Pradesh.

They stayed a floor above the victim.

“We found the duo had taken the boy and traced them to Central railway station. At the time, three trains left to different cities in the North. After scrutinising list of passengers and CCTV camera footage, we found the duo boarded the train bound to Madhya Pradesh,” said a police officer.

Railway police was contacted in Maharashtra and the child was rescued from Nagpur station on Sunday.

A team from Chennai police left for Nagpur to bring back the boy and the suspects. Police said the duo planned to sell the boy to a family for a handsome sum.

“Only after taking the suspects into custody will we find out if they are involved in a child trafficking network,” said the police.