Man donates bone marrow stem cells to 2-year-old daughter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Rela Hospital successfully performed a bone marrow transplant on a two-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh, who was diagnosed with Thalassemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, after her father donated bone marrow stem cells recently.

The team headed by Dr Dheenadayalan, senior consultant and clinical lead at Rela Hospital, performed the transplantation. The baby has been undergoing regular blood transfusion since she was six months.Owing to the family’s poor financial condition, Rela Hospital along with crowdfunding agencies and various NGOs raised funds for the bone marrow transplant.