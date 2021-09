Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on September 23. Here's the list of areas to be hit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Thursday (September 23). Supply will be restored ahead, if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The list of areas where power will be suspended on Thursday:

Perumbakkam: Pillaiyar Koil street, Ganapathipuram, Perumal Koil street, Subramani Nagar, AG Church, Bharathiyar Salai, Velachery main road, Embassy Apartments, Global Hospital, Gurudev colony, Indira Priyadarshini Nagar.

Kadapperi: Kasthuribai Nagar, KK palayam, Sundarambal colony, Ramesh Nagar

Perungalathur: Kurinji Nagar,Bharathi Nagar, Veeralakshmi Nagar,

West Tambaram: Mullai Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Krishna Nagar, CTO colony, Kannadapalayam Old Perungalathur Panchayat Road, Mudichur and above surrounding areas.

Sothuperumbedu: Puthur, Kummanur, Angadu, Kokumadu, Arumandai, Thirunelai.

KK Nagar: Kama Koti Nagar, Kamachiamman Nagar, Kadambadiamman Nagar, Velan Nagar, Radha avenue, Radha Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Murali Krishna Nagar, Krishna Nagar School street, Kamarajarsalai AVM Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and above surrounding areas.

Thoraipakkam area: Sholinganallur, Elcot Avenue, Thoraipakkam River view residential colony,Eswaran salai.

Perambur: Kilpauk, Kilpauk Garden, Ayanavaram, Tagore Nagar and above surrounding areas.