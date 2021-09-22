STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man held for videos against Islam

Police launched an investigation and arrested Sivakumar after an extensive search operation.

Published: 22nd September 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly uploading derogatory videos against Islam on his YouTube channel. Police identified the man as A Sivakumar, who was running a yogikudil ashram near Indra Nagar in Puzhal.

The action was taken based on a complaint by Saadiq Basha (40), the Madhavaram in-charge of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. “Sivakumar has been uploading controversial and derogatory videos against Islam, Gods of other religions, and Muslim women. One such video has gone viral on a social media platform,” Basha alleged in the complaint.

Police launched an investigation and arrested Sivakumar after an extensive search operation. A case was registered under eight sections of the IPC, and one section of the Information Technology Act. During the investigation, it was found that Sivakumar was earlier arrested and given bail in a case in January this year for allegedly posting derogatory videos against Hindu Gods. 

Four held for possession of meth; 561 grams, vehicles seized
Chennai: The city police arrested four men from two different places, allegedly for possessing methamphetamine, a synthetic drug. Acting on a tip-off, a special team under Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner, Karthikeyan, secured one K Ahmed (26) of Kasimedu from Namachivayapuram on Monday. A few sachets of the drug were seized from him. Based on his inputs, they searched a house in Kodambakkam and arrested one A Sivakumar (49) of Padianallur. In total, 557 grams of the drug were seized. The Kodungaiyur police later arrested two others, A Sheik Abdullah (25) of Arumbakkam and P Balaji (22) of Kodungaiyur.

Attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 28 lakh foiled; one held
Chennai: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle 583 grams of gold worth Rs 27.8 lakh, and arrested a 45-year-old passenger who arrived from Dubai in an Emirates flight. The passenger who arrived on Tuesday morning was intercepted at the exit. On personal search, the gold was found on him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Islam Chennai
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp