Chennai: Man held for videos against Islam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly uploading derogatory videos against Islam on his YouTube channel. Police identified the man as A Sivakumar, who was running a yogikudil ashram near Indra Nagar in Puzhal.

The action was taken based on a complaint by Saadiq Basha (40), the Madhavaram in-charge of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. “Sivakumar has been uploading controversial and derogatory videos against Islam, Gods of other religions, and Muslim women. One such video has gone viral on a social media platform,” Basha alleged in the complaint.

Police launched an investigation and arrested Sivakumar after an extensive search operation. A case was registered under eight sections of the IPC, and one section of the Information Technology Act. During the investigation, it was found that Sivakumar was earlier arrested and given bail in a case in January this year for allegedly posting derogatory videos against Hindu Gods.

Four held for possession of meth; 561 grams, vehicles seized

Chennai: The city police arrested four men from two different places, allegedly for possessing methamphetamine, a synthetic drug. Acting on a tip-off, a special team under Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner, Karthikeyan, secured one K Ahmed (26) of Kasimedu from Namachivayapuram on Monday. A few sachets of the drug were seized from him. Based on his inputs, they searched a house in Kodambakkam and arrested one A Sivakumar (49) of Padianallur. In total, 557 grams of the drug were seized. The Kodungaiyur police later arrested two others, A Sheik Abdullah (25) of Arumbakkam and P Balaji (22) of Kodungaiyur.

Attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 28 lakh foiled; one held

Chennai: The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle 583 grams of gold worth Rs 27.8 lakh, and arrested a 45-year-old passenger who arrived from Dubai in an Emirates flight. The passenger who arrived on Tuesday morning was intercepted at the exit. On personal search, the gold was found on him.