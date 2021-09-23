JIPMER team to conduct postmortem on worker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of allegations of foul play in the death of a cashew processing unit worker in Cuddalore district, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered postmortem by a team of doctors from JIPMER, Puducherry, on Thursday.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar issued orders on a petition filed by the deceased Govindarasu’s son. “... the team of doctors of JIPMER is directed to conduct the postmortem, record the same through videograph. Postmortem is to be conducted on September 23 at 10.30 am,” the order said. The judge further said a full-body X-ray is a must since there is an allegation that the deceased was beaten black and blue and he might have sustained bodily injuries and fractures.

And the petitioner was allowed to authorise a representative to be present during the post-mortem. It is made clear that the issue should not be politicised, media trial and unnecessary publicity to be avoided, the judge said. State public prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah informed the court that the authorities had no objection to the postmortem. Govindarasu, employed at a cashew processing factory owned by Cuddalore DMK MP TRV Ramesh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. A case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC.