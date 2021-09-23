SRM announces Tamil Peraayam awards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur announced the winners of the SRM Tamil Peraayam awards 2021 (Thamizh Academy Awards) at the press meet held at the Press Club. The winners were announced by founder chancellor of SRM Group of Institution, TR Paarivendhar along with SRMIST vice-chancellor C Muthamizhchelvan and Tamil Peraayam head Karu Nagarajan.

Speaking at the press meet, Paarivendhar said, “Each year we allocate about `20 lakh towards this Thamizh Academy Awards. We call for nominations and the section process is done in three stages. This is the 10th year we are giving out this award. We have had over 350 entries this year. The purpose of this award is to encourage many more to promote the language all over the world.”

The winners were awarded for their best contribution towards the Tamil language, literature, and culture for 2021. The Pudhumaippithan Padaippilakkiya Virudhu (Short Story, Novel, Drama) was given to Kengapuram A Venila and Sruthi for Muthunadu; Bharathiyar Kavithai Virudhu was given to Kadavoor Manimaran for Kurunjippookal; Aazha Valliappa Kuzhanthai Ilakkiya Virudhu was given to Vetriselvan for Malayar Manipadalgal; GU Pope Translation Award (Translation from Tamil) was given to Palani Arangasami; Pai Na Appuswamy Aaruviyal Tamil Virudhu/APJ Abdul Kalam Technology Award (Science / Technology in Tamil) was given to V Dilli Babu; Muthutthandavar Thamizhisai Virudhu (Book on Sculpture/Pictograph(Painting), Tamil Music was given to TKS Kalaivanan; Parithimar Kalaingnar Thamizh Aivaringnar Virudhu (Research Book on Tamil) was given to C Mahendran; Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Social Justice award was given to C Mageshwaran. All these award winners received `1 lakh as cash prize, too.

The Sudesamithiran Thamizh Idhazh Virudhu (Tamil Arts, Literature and Cultural Journal) was given to M Poongundran; Tholkappiyar Thamizh Sangam Virudhu was awarded to Manimegalai Mandram from Rajapalayam; Arunachalakkavirayar Virudhu (Tamil music/Folklore Troupe) was given to Thirupuvanam Athmanathan. All these awardees received `50,000 as cash prize. The Paarivendhar Painthamizh Virudhu (Lifetime Achievement Award) and `5 lakh was given to P Valanarasu.