STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

SRM announces Tamil Peraayam awards

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur announced the winners of the SRM Tamil Peraayam awards 2021 (Thamizh Academy Awards) at the press meet held at the Press Club.

Published: 23rd September 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur announced the winners of the SRM Tamil Peraayam awards 2021 (Thamizh Academy Awards) at the press meet held at the Press Club. The winners were announced by founder chancellor of SRM Group of Institution, TR Paarivendhar along with SRMIST vice-chancellor C Muthamizhchelvan and Tamil Peraayam head Karu Nagarajan.

Speaking at the press meet, Paarivendhar said, “Each year we allocate about `20 lakh towards this Thamizh Academy Awards. We call for nominations and the section process is done in three stages. This is the 10th year we are giving out this award. We have had over 350 entries this year. The purpose of this award is to encourage many more to promote the language all over the world.” 

The winners were awarded for their best contribution towards the Tamil language, literature, and culture for 2021.  The Pudhumaippithan Padaippilakkiya Virudhu (Short Story, Novel, Drama) was given to Kengapuram A Venila and Sruthi for Muthunadu; Bharathiyar Kavithai Virudhu was given to Kadavoor Manimaran for Kurunjippookal; Aazha Valliappa Kuzhanthai Ilakkiya Virudhu  was given to Vetriselvan for Malayar Manipadalgal; GU Pope Translation Award (Translation from Tamil) was given to Palani Arangasami; Pai Na Appuswamy Aaruviyal Tamil Virudhu/APJ Abdul Kalam Technology Award (Science / Technology in Tamil) was given to V Dilli Babu; Muthutthandavar Thamizhisai Virudhu (Book on Sculpture/Pictograph(Painting), Tamil Music was given to TKS Kalaivanan; Parithimar Kalaingnar Thamizh Aivaringnar Virudhu (Research Book on Tamil) was given to C Mahendran; Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Social Justice award was given to C Mageshwaran. All these award winners received `1 lakh as cash prize, too. 

The Sudesamithiran Thamizh Idhazh Virudhu (Tamil Arts, Literature and Cultural Journal) was given to M Poongundran; Tholkappiyar Thamizh Sangam Virudhu was awarded to Manimegalai Mandram from Rajapalayam; Arunachalakkavirayar Virudhu (Tamil music/Folklore Troupe) was given to Thirupuvanam Athmanathan. All these awardees received `50,000 as cash prize. The Paarivendhar Painthamizh Virudhu (Lifetime Achievement Award) and `5 lakh was given to P Valanarasu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp