NGT halts TNHB Arumbakkam project for ‘obstructing’ flow of water in Cooum

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has restrained the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) from carrying out construction work for the proposed multi-storied residential HIG flats and commercial-cum-office complex at Arumbakkam near Aminjikarai.

A status quo order was issued by the green bench comprising judicial member Justice K Ramakrisshnan and expert member K Satyagopal following a report submitted by an expert joint committee, which pointed out several violations and obstructions to the flow of water in the Cooum river and baby canal.

G Devarajan, a resident of Arumbakkam, filed a petition before the NGT earlier this year challenging the environment clearance (EC) given for the project, alleging it would disturb the riverine ecology and cause environmental damage. The tribunal has formed an expert joint committee.

In the report, the committee said the TNHB violated the EC conditions as well as conditions imposed by the PWD while issuing a ‘no objection certificate’. During the inspection, it was found that a huge mass of earth slid into the river due to construction activities, leaving some locations without a clear waterway. Construction materials were also stored in close proximity to the riverfront.

The PWD had asked the TNHB to demarcate the boundary of the Cooum as per the FMB (Field Measurement Book) sketch. However, this condition was not complied with. “The TNHB has fixed the site boundary inside the river course wherein the baby canal with revetment rip-rap was already formed along the centre of the river to facilitate the flow of sewage during the dry weather,” the committee said in the report.

Further, the committee said the available width of the river upstream near the Inner Ring Road bridge is 130 m, whereas the width at Naduvankarai Bridge downstream is 120 m as per revenue records.