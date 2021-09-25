STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine involved in cheating racket arrested in Chennai

Published: 25th September 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police has arrested a gang of nine, including three women, who attempted to withdraw Rs 10 crore from the account of a construction firm in Bhopal by presenting a forged cheque to a bank.

According to the police, Banumathi, Savithri, and Prasad Mathew introduced themselves as representatives of a construction company operating from Bhopal and presented a cheque belonging to the firm at the Punjab National Bank in Purasawalkam.

“The gang wanted to transfer Rs 9.99 crore to an account of a Chennai-based Trust in Pantheon Road. Since it was a high transaction, the bank staff grew suspicious and verified the authenticity of cheque with the firm in Bhopal. After the firm denied issuing such a cheque, the staff called police and handed over the trio,” said a police officer.

After inquiries, the police said the trio was part of a wide network. The cheque was handed over to them by a man from Kozhikode in Kerala, who instructed them to encash it.

