Bid to smuggle drugs foiled at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs seized four parcels having 4,180 tablets containing psychotropic substances and three parcels of ganja at Foreign Post Office.

Drugs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs seized four parcels having 4,180 tablets containing psychotropic substances and three parcels of ganja at Foreign Post Office.

In the first case, two parcels booked from Ethiraj Salai to the USA was found to contain 1,980 Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets (100 mg). Similarly, two parcels booked from Chetpet to the US contained 1,200 tablets of Zolpidem Tartrate (IP 10 mg) and 1,000 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride (100mg). 

Meanwhile, 194 grams of ganja was seized from three parcels which arrived from the US and Canada, said a release.

