Stalin inspects flood prevention works in various parts of Chennai

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday visited several parts of the city where flood prevention works are going on in view of the ensuing Northeast monsoon.

Published: 26th September 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Desilting work being carried out at the Narayanapuram lake. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday visited several parts of the city where flood prevention works are going on in view of the ensuing northeast monsoon. After the visits, he advised officials to complete the works ahead of monsoon. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the inspection.

The Chief Minister inspected the removal of sand and other wastes in canals which empty stormwater into Buckingham Canal, using modern hydraulic equipment, near Gandhi Mandapam. He also inspected the cleaning of silt catch pits being carried out across the city on behalf of Chennai Corporation.

Later, the Chief Minister arrived at Lattice Bridge at Thiruvanmiyur and inspected the removal of hyacinth and other wastes from Buckingham Canal using robotic excavators. He also visited Pallikaranai marshland where wastes under minor bridges and other places were being removed using floating excavators. 

Following this, the Chief Minister visited Narayanapuram lake and inspected works to establish a major drain at a cost of Rs 18.79 crore. He also inspected the removal of hyacinth blocking flow of water in the Velachery lake, using amphibious excavators. So far, 500 tonnes of hyacinth have been removed. 

Stalin also inspected ongoing desilting works at Veerangal Odai at Kalki Nagar in Velachery and the new 100HP pump installed there. Later, he visited the stormwater drainage works being carried out at a cost of Rs 14.40 crore at AGS Colony and Kalki Nagar.

Stalin condoles death of Yechury’s mom
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of Kalpakam Yechury, mother of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.  The Chief Minister said, “Deeply saddened to hear that Com. Sitaram Yechury  has lost his mother Kalpakam Yechury.”

