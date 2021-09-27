Manholes inside shops add to fears of flooding at KK Nagar

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Roadside eateries, mobile repair shops and even an Amma Unavagam, have been functioning over manholes at Anna Main Road in KK Nagar. It has been more than two decades since any of these manholes have been cleaned, as they are located inside the shops. This is one of the major causes of flooding in the area, claim residents.

Back in 1997, the city corporation allotted about 20 shops to roadside vendors, but they ended up being built on pavements. As a result, at least 10 shops along the Anna Main Road have manholes inside them and some of the manholes have even been sealed by the owners. Though the corporation has been saying it would take action, these shops have continued to operate atop drainage lines for the past 20 years.

As many as three manhole covers can be seen inside the Amma Unavagam in the area. While two are located in the dining hall, one is located in the kitchen. One of the representatives told TNIE, “We only open the kitchen manhole sometimes when we wash the kitchen. Others have been sealed with cement.” Even the inlet pipes which carry rainwater into the drains have been sealed with cement by most shops. “It was shut when we renovated the shop five years ago. There are numerous other manholes in the area. That should be sufficient to drain rainwater,” said one of the store owners.

With the Northeast monsoon approaching, residents say now would be the right time to take action against the encroachments. “Since the manholes are not maintained properly, there is water stagnation every time it rains. There is also a prominent hospital in the area. I complained to both police and corporation officials, but no action has been taken,” said V Gopalakrishnan, an activist who also filed a complaint with the CM Cell regarding the issue.

When contacted, a corporation official said rest of the manholes in the area are periodically cleaned. Action regarding manholes inside shops will soon be taken, the official said.