‘She’ marks milestone moments

The hour-long gala event, at Prasad Film Lab on Saturday, honoured 25 empowering women from the fields of fashion, beauty and business.

Published: 27th September 2021 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

R Manikandan presenting the She Award. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Every ordinary woman has an extraordinary story to share. My dream is to recognise such talents and bring them under the limelight -- to celebrate their confidence, contribution and courage. Because women are stronger together and inspire each other,” said R Manikandan, founder, She India, at the women’s magazine’s second annual award function. 

The hour-long gala event, at Prasad Film Lab on Saturday, honoured 25 empowering women from the fields of fashion, beauty and business. “This is our second award function since the inception of the lifestyle magazine. We planned to host it on women’s day but it had to be rescheduled. Since October is breast cancer awareness month, our awards are in pink,” shared Manikandan. The team at She are also organising the #SheGoesPink campaign to raise awareness, and provide screening and diagnostic support to those affected. 

The awards were handed over under three categories -- She Beauty Awards, She Bazaar Awards, and She Awards (women achievers). “The beauty award is to recognise their valuable and innovative contributions in the beauty industry. This is the first of its kind in south India. The bazaar award is to identify the achievements of female entrepreneurs, who’ve created significant impact on society with their brand and business,” he said. 

Under She Beauty Award category, Paris Herbals won the best startup skincare brand, Lindo Beauty Care won the best beauty care brand, Sash Beauty Care won the best hair care brand, Olivia Anugraha won the best makeup artist of the year, Label Swarupa won the best bridal boutique, and Lakshmi Krishna naturals won the best beauty care store.

In the She Bazaar Award category, Rhema Ashok won the best entrepreneur, The Inherited won the best startup brand, Benita Perlin won the emerging woman award, Varnam by Shree won the best clothing brand, 11:11 Vital Juicery won the best food brand, and Lakshadhika Herbals won the best home brand.

Under the She Awards (women achievers) category, Sharnika S won the educational person of the year award, VJ Archana won the emerging television star (South) and Anjana Rangan won the television star of the year (South). Besides this, sheros from different parts of Tamil Nadu were honoured with awards virtually. 

Celebrities, socialites and family members of the awardees graced the occasion to cheer them up. “Behind every successful man, there stands a woman. Behind my success is She. This is just the beginning. We hope to celebrate more such women,” said Manikandan.

