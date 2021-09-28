Hyundai’s ‘Art for Hope’ to aid artists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), announced a CSR initiative, Art for Hope. It will work towards encouraging artists across various domains like digital arts, crafts, multidisciplinary arts, performance arts and visual arts.

Twenty-five artists, with community art project concept around the theme ‘Hope, Solidarity & Gratitude’, will receive a grant of `1 lakh each. The project is scheduled to commence from October this year. Shortlisted artists will get an opportunity to exchange ideas, execute an art project and be mentored by industry stalwarts. The projects will also be displayed for community viewing across India.

Advisory members from different domains of art such as Rathi Jafer, director of Inko Centre (Chennai), Riyas Komu, a critically acclaimed multimedia artist and the co-founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale in India along with Priya Pall, a popular museum and arts consultant, will review the works.

Artists and groups can email their proposal in any Indian language in 800-1,000 words along with a CV, artist statement and a recommendation letter by October 2. The jury will evaluate the proposals based on innovation and community impact along with the economic situation of the applicant. Projects can be located anywhere in India and completed in 6-10 weeks of grant announcement.

Mail your proposals to artforhope@hmil.net