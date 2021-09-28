STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘Reformed’ history-sheeter murdered by gang in Ennore

A 40-year-old ‘reformed’ history-sheeter was hacked to death inside his house in Ennore on Sunday night. Five suspects, including a juvenile have been arrested.

Published: 28th September 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old ‘reformed’ history-sheeter was hacked to death inside his house in Ennore on Sunday night. Five suspects, including a juvenile have been arrested. The deceased, Arumugam from Nethaji Nagar, has a murder case and a few other charges pending against him, said the police. He changed his ways due to a kidney ailment and was staying with his mother, added the police.

“On Sunday, a few men reached Arumugam’s house and asked him to step out. Though Arumugam locked himself inside the house, the gang entered by breaking the asbestos roof and attacked him with an ice pick,” said a police officer. Arumugam died on the spot and the gang fled after a police patrol vehicle reached the house.

Arumugam’s body was sent for postmortem and the suspects identified as D Dhasappan (22),  J Clinton (23), B Vinoth Kumar (27), N Jayakumar (19) and a juvenile, were secured within hours. Police said Arumugam had verbally abused and threatened Jayakumar’s mother last week. 

Gold-smuggling bids foiled
Chennai: Chennai Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle 1,588 gm of gold worth Rs 66.34 lakh and arrested one person. Working on a tip-off, a passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight 6E-66, was intercepted at the exit gate. On examination of his baggage, an iron hammer was found and on breaking it, a gold mould was recovered. A total of 341 gm of gold, valued at Rs 14.25  lakh was recovered and seized. In a separate incident, 1,247 gm of gold concealed in mirror frame was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Kuwait via flight J9-1427 on Monday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
history-sheeter murder chennai
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp