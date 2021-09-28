‘Reformed’ history-sheeter murdered by gang in Ennore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old ‘reformed’ history-sheeter was hacked to death inside his house in Ennore on Sunday night. Five suspects, including a juvenile have been arrested. The deceased, Arumugam from Nethaji Nagar, has a murder case and a few other charges pending against him, said the police. He changed his ways due to a kidney ailment and was staying with his mother, added the police.

“On Sunday, a few men reached Arumugam’s house and asked him to step out. Though Arumugam locked himself inside the house, the gang entered by breaking the asbestos roof and attacked him with an ice pick,” said a police officer. Arumugam died on the spot and the gang fled after a police patrol vehicle reached the house.

Arumugam’s body was sent for postmortem and the suspects identified as D Dhasappan (22), J Clinton (23), B Vinoth Kumar (27), N Jayakumar (19) and a juvenile, were secured within hours. Police said Arumugam had verbally abused and threatened Jayakumar’s mother last week.

Gold-smuggling bids foiled

Chennai: Chennai Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle 1,588 gm of gold worth Rs 66.34 lakh and arrested one person. Working on a tip-off, a passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight 6E-66, was intercepted at the exit gate. On examination of his baggage, an iron hammer was found and on breaking it, a gold mould was recovered. A total of 341 gm of gold, valued at Rs 14.25 lakh was recovered and seized. In a separate incident, 1,247 gm of gold concealed in mirror frame was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Kuwait via flight J9-1427 on Monday.