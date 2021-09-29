Living healthy in the new normal

Dr Vivek Muthukumarasamy By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of human death, irrespective of age and region. A high rate of morbidity, mortality and disability is associated with them. Preventive strategies, which include a healthy diet and lifestyle, can help combat cardiovascular diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed an unprecedented challenge to the healthcare sector. While it is primarily a respiratory illness, Covid can cause inflammation of the blood vessels and the heart muscle. Thus, people with comorbid conditions and underlying heart ailments are at a much higher risk for infection and ultimately, a negative impact on their cardiovascular health.

As the pandemic continues to grow and evolve, one needs to know how they can keep themselves and their family members safe (particularly highrisk individuals). Having comorbid conditions like diabetes or habits like smoking can increase the risk. So, keeping your heart strong by following a lifestyle during the pandemic is imperative.

express Illustration

Due to the new normal of social distancing and remote working, people are confined to their homes for long periods of time. The fear of getting infected has made us postpone or cancel regular health check-ups too. Lack of exercise and self-isolation further adds to the problem, and decrease in immunity worsens chronic illnesses. In these challenging times, maintaining your heart health, moni tor ing your blood pressure, and staying fit are extremely important measures. Consider the few steps given below that can help you maintain your heart health and prevent cardiovascular ailments:

Follow a routine: Giving a structure to your day is a great practice. Even if you’re spending a lot of time at home, it’s important that you follow your daily routine.Get an adequate amount of sleep, eat a balanced diet at the right time, do your daily routine tasks and take your medications on time as prescribed by your doctor.

Stay connected: Maintaining your emotional health and a happy mental status is even more necessary in these tough times. Stay connected with family and friends over the phone. It helps in elevating your mood and also makes a big difference to your emotional well-being.

Consume heart healthy foods: Make sure to select heart healthy foods — high fibre, low carb, low fat. Avoid foods with high sodium or saturated fats. Consult your doctor for your diet.

Keep yourself physically active: It is important to keep your body moving. Take frequent breaks from sitting to improve circulation, and stretch your legs by walking outdoors. Follow a normal fitness routine.

Understand your body: Every person has a unique body and you know your body the best. So, keep monitoring your body and if you notice any changes in your health, consult your doctor.

Schedule a telephonic or online consultation with your doctor: During an on going pandemic,telemedicine may be the preferred medium of consul tat ion for safet y reasons.

Follow the special precautions needed to avoid exposure to COVID-19: Wear a mask, avoid touching your face, and wash your hands with soap often for at least twenty seconds, and pay special attention to the back of your hands, finger creases and thumbs. Follow the guidelines of social distancing. This includes staying home and maintaining a distance of six feet between you and others in public settings.

Practice healthy habits: Avoid smoking, tobacco use, drug abuse, and alcoholism.

Take care of your heart. Don’t let it run behind time. Eat healthy and stay healthy, even in these challenging times of the pandemic. A healthy heart and good cardiovascular health is the key to good living. Prevention is always better than cure.

The author is a consultant, Interventional Cardiologist at Dr Mehta’s hospital

Health and safety

People with comorbid conditions and underlying heartailments are at a much higher risk for infection.