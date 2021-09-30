G.O. gives booster dose to Singara Chennai 2.0

CHENNAI: The city corporation is shortly to begin various special projects under the Singara Chennai 2.0 as a government order (G.O.) was passed on Wednesday regarding the same. Top officials said some of the projects include Solid Waste Management such as bio-mining of legacy waste at Kodungayur and Perungudi, restoration of heritage buildings, access to quality toilets, and strengthening public health centres.
According to the G.O., by Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Shiv Das Meena, a go-ahead has been given for the proposal and guidelines to implement Singara Chennai 2.0. A five-member nodal panel has been formed as sanctioning and implementing authorities.
The project is also expected to give special focus to the added areas of the city. “We have already planted 60,000 saplings and sanctions have been given to construct school buildings. The G.O. will now allow us to go for some bigger projects,” the official said, adding the beautification of walls and removal of posters were being done.
While bridges were greenified with dynamic lighting, historical structures such as the Mint Clock Tower, too, were given a face-lift. The G.O. is also expected to give an impetus to the ‘Project Blue’, which aims at beach beautification. “Priority will be to finish projects that can get funding faster. However, a concern is the budget allocation of Rs 500 crore will not be sufficient as the works under the scheme may exceed it by a big margin,” officials said.
Additionally, the Metro Water will be providing water supply to every house. The fund management would be done by the TN Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.
Thooimai Chennai
Bio-mining of legacy waste, converting retrieved lands as urban green spaces
Modernisation of slaughterhouses, markets
Scientific disposal of construction waste
Pasumai Chennai
Tree planting across the city
Neermegu Chennai
Water supply works
Rejuvenation of waterways and water bodies
Ezhilmigu Chennai
Restoration of heritage buildings, provision of facade lighting
Beautification of junctions, underside of bridges
Upgrading city infrastructure
Provision of footpaths for disabled
Nalaimigu Chennai
Provision of public/community toilets
Improvements to maternal and child health facilities
Providing facilities for outdoor sports, exercise
Promoting non-motorised transport
Underground sewage scheme in uncovered areas
Kalvimigu Chennai
Improvement of school infrastructure
Learning centres for school children
Modern libraries
For the full report, log onto www.newindianexpress.com