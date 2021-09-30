STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
G.O. gives booster dose to Singara Chennai 2.0

Focus on added city areas, beautification of beaches, and water supply to each house

Published: 30th September 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is shortly to begin various special projects under the Singara Chennai 2.0 as a government order (G.O.) was passed on Wednesday regarding the same. Top officials said some of the projects include Solid Waste Management such as bio-mining of legacy waste at Kodungayur and Perungudi, restoration of heritage buildings, access to quality toilets, and strengthening public health centres.

According to the G.O., by Additional Chief Secretary to the government, Shiv Das Meena, a go-ahead has been given for the proposal and guidelines to implement Singara Chennai 2.0. A five-member nodal panel has been formed as sanctioning and implementing authorities.

The project is also expected to give special focus to the added areas of the city. “We have already planted 60,000 saplings and sanctions have been given to construct school buildings. The G.O. will now allow us to go for some bigger projects,” the official said, adding the beautification of walls and removal of posters were being done.

While bridges were greenified with dynamic lighting, historical structures such as the Mint Clock Tower, too, were given a face-lift. The G.O. is also expected to give an impetus to the ‘Project Blue’, which aims at beach beautification. “Priority will be to finish projects that can get funding faster. However, a concern is the budget allocation of Rs 500 crore will not be sufficient as the works under the scheme may exceed it by a big margin,” officials said.

Additionally, the Metro Water will be providing water supply to every house. The fund management would be done by the TN Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

Thooimai Chennai

Bio-mining of legacy waste, converting retrieved lands as urban green spaces

Modernisation of slaughterhouses, markets

Scientific disposal of construction waste

Pasumai Chennai

Tree planting across the city

Neermegu Chennai

Water supply works

Rejuvenation of waterways and water bodies

Ezhilmigu Chennai

Restoration of heritage buildings, provision of facade lighting

Beautification of junctions, underside of bridges

Upgrading city infrastructure

Provision of footpaths for disabled

Nalaimigu Chennai

Provision of public/community toilets

Improvements to maternal and child health facilities

Providing facilities for outdoor sports, exercise

Promoting non-motorised transport

Underground sewage scheme in uncovered areas

Kalvimigu Chennai

Improvement of school infrastructure

Learning centres for school children

Modern libraries

