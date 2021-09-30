STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

No room for irregularities in gold received as temple donation: PK Sekar Babu

HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Wednesday said that gold jewels received as donations in temples will be used for temple service and there is no room for irregularities.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Wednesday said that gold jewels received as donations in temples will be used for temple service and there is no room for irregularities. The minister added that properties of the department worth Rs 1,000 crore had been retrieved since the DMK government came to power.

“The gold offerings over the past 10 years in Samayapuram temple were found unused. Hence, we have decided that after informing the CMr, the gold will be melted and deposited in banks. This will generate additional revenue for temples.

To monitor the process, committees headed by retired judges Raju for Chennai zone, Selvi R Mala for Madurai zone, Ravichandrababu for Tiruchy zone have been constituted.” He added that the process will be videographed. He further said 49 acres of land belonging to Ekambaranathar Temple, Kancheepuram, which is valued at Rs 300 crore has been retrieved from the encroachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
temple donation PK Sekar Babu
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp