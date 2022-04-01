STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Metro patronage picks up as 44.67 lakh passengers avail services in the month of March

In the month of January, 25.19 lakh passengers availed the Metro and in the month of February, the figure rose to 31.86 lakh. 

Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro(File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The patronage of Chennai Metro Rail continues to rise as a total of 44.67 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai Metro Trains last month, the highest this year.

According to data provided by Chennai Metro Rail, more than 2.10 lakh passengers availed its services on March 28 alone, when commuters across the city were grappling with no availability of public transport following the Bharat Bandh call by various unions across the country.

In the month of January, 25.19 lakh passengers availed the Metro and in the month of February, the figure rose to 31.86 lakh availing the services on month alone, according to a release by Chennai Metro.

Chennai Metro also says that a total of 3.12 lakh passengers had utilised the QR Code ticketing service, while 26.37 lakh passengers had used Travel Card Ticketing service in the month of March, 2022.

