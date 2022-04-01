STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Police introduces bonds to put brakes on bike stunts

To put the brakes on stunts in Chennai, bike racers must now execute bonds to respective deputy commissioners of police.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To put the brakes on stunts in Chennai, bike racers must now execute bonds to respective deputy commissioners of police. This comes after 37 youngsters were arrested for involvement in drag racing across the city over the past week. Commissioner Shankar Jiwal instructed police to carry out the order.

A police officer said, the decision was taken, considering the future of youngsters, as prosecution would spoil career prospects. A bond will be executed under Section 107 of CrPC by people caught indulging in bike stunts.

“If they break the bond, they will be arrested during the second attempt. We already received a bond by R Kumar of Chetpet before Pulianthope deputy commissioner. If Kumar is caught again, he will be remanded,” said Adyar Traffic Investigation, Assistant Commissioner P Jawahar, nodal officer to keep drag racing under control.

Also, if the bike racer turns out to be a juvenile, bond will be executed by their parents. “If a juvenile is found loitering around at odd hours, it is a failure on the part of his parents from monitoring their wards’ activities. If the juvenile is caught again, action will be initiated against parents too,” said Jawahar. The police have already lodged two juveniles at the observation home, in the last week’s drive.

