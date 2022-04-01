STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hundreds of Zomato, Swiggy agents booked in a day in Chennai for traffic violation

The statement said 450 agents from Swiggy, 278 from Zomato, and 188 from Dunzo were booked for violating traffic rules.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city traffic police booked 978 delivery agents of food aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato, along with other e-commerce and rental bike mobile apps in a special drive on Wednesday. A press statement said these delivery agents flouted rules due to pressure to deliver food in a short span of time. Police collected fines worth Rs 1.35 lakh. 

A week ago, Zomato was criticised online for promising 10-minute delivery. A meeting was held with the Chennai City Traffic Police, who sought an explanation on how they expect agents to deliver food within 10 minutes while they already violate rules and risk their lives.

The statement said 450 agents from Swiggy, 278 from Zomato, and 188 from Dunzo were booked for violating traffic rules. This apart, 62 people, including Rapido and Ola drivers, and Amazon and Flipkart delivery agents, were fined.

