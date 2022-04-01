STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of frontline workers get Rs 25 lakh Covid ex gratia

Speaking to the press, the Health Minister said, so far, compensation had been given to 39 families. Around 129 people received the Rs 50 lakh ex gratia from the Centre, he added.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday gave Rs 25 lakh compensation to the kin of two frontline workers who had succumbed to Covid-19. The ex gratia was given from the CM’s relief fund. Speaking to the press, the Health Minister said, so far, compensation had been given to 39 families. Around 129 people received the Rs 50 lakh ex gratia from the Centre, he added.

According to Subramanian, Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch 389 mobile medical vehicles with adequate medicines, one doctor, nurse and field worker. One vehicle will conduct 40 medical camps a month and travel to hilly inaccessible villages. Medical services will be implemented at the cost of `70 crore, he said.

The Health Department is set to conduct the 27th Covid-19 mega vaccination camp on Saturday (April 2). In TN, 50 lakh were yet to take the first dose and 1.30 crore were due for the second dose, the Minister said.

Along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Subramanian will travel to New Delhi on Friday to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. They aim to get permission for six new medical colleges each in Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupathur and Kancheepuram. Speaking about the service of mini-clinic doctors ending from Thursday, the minister said, they will be given a letter recognising their service during Covid-19. 

