Chennai port records net surplus growth of Rs 111.37 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port has something to cheer about this financial year as it recorded a net surplus of Rs 111.37 crore for the first time in 11 years since it stopped handling dusty cargo following the orders of Madras High Court and Supreme Court of India. Chennai Port Authority and Kamrajar Port Chairman Sunil Paliwal says when compared to the net surplus of `5.82 crore in 2020-21, this is a phenomenal 2,225% growth.

One of the third oldest ports in India which started its commercial operation in 1881, Chennai Port focuses on container cargo, which constitutes 64 per cent of business. The port has contributed 48.56 million metric tonnes (MMT) of the total 87.3 MMT traffic cargo (handled by Chennai and Kamarajar ports) but the focus now has been on the Kamarajar port, which is located outside the city.

The container traffic in Chennai Port has been growing at 16 per cent in the last three years but Kamarajar Port has seen a growth of 267 per cent. Paliwal says post merger of both the ports, synergies between the ports have helped in the growth.

‘Maduravoyal corridor works may be awarded in Sept’

Paliwal said the congested Chennai Port could see some growth in container traffic once the Rs 5,800 crore Chennai Port-Maduravoyal double-decker road project is implemented. “The works are likely to be awarded in September and the project will take 30 months,” says Paliwal.