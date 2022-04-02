STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Lab to find way to build gender-inclusive Chennai

“Progress of women is not in line with progress of the society. While there has been progress in some, it is the need of the hour that we improve the situation,” said Bedi. 

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

City corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mayor R Priya and police Commissioner Shankar Jaiwal in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Gender and Policy Lab will study the facilities for women in zones 4 and 5 as a pilot project and provide recommendations to the corporation to make them more gender-inclusive, said Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Bedi. Mayor R Priya inaugurated the lab at Ripon Building on Friday. 

“Progress of women is not in line with progress of the society. While there has been progress in some, it is the need of the hour that we improve the situation,” said Bedi. Stating this initiative is not mere lip-service, he said it might lead to much-needed improvement to services and infrastructure. “Experts part of the Lab will examine accessibility and usage of civic infrastructure by women and girls in order to bridge gender-usage gaps in these zones,” he said. 

Over the next two years, the findings from the studies and intervention will be shared. Speaking at the event, city police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said 5,200 CCTV cameras will be installed under the Nirbhaya funds in the next six months. “GIS-based mapping technology will also be done to identify vulnerable policing,” he said. 

Mayor R Priya said, “To encourage equal development of women, public spaces should be inclusive,” she added. Kalpana Vishwanath, co-founder and CEO of Safetipin which carried out a pilot assessment in Tondiarpet, said the study gives an overall picture of key problems in infrastructure. 

‘Perform functions’
Chennai: Replying to allegations of husbands taking over the duties of woman councillors, Mayor R Priya said elected representatives should perform their functions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai gender equality
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp